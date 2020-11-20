Malawi pastors speak out on Bushiri: Pleads with govt not  to throw ‘Papa’ under the bus

Christian pastors across the country have raised their voices calling on government to ensure that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, head of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church, is protected from the menacing South African government which is up to persecute him.

Speaking at a news conference in Blantyre on Friday, the pastors grouping—comprising Pastors Peacemakers Fraternal, Christian Foundation for Integrity for Democracy and Democracy, Concerned Pastors Network and Pastors Link Malawi—says its calling on Malawi government to take a bold step in standing with Prophet Bushiri in these trying times.

“Prophet run away for the safety of his life and surrender himself to the Malawi Police which demonstrates his innocence and willingness to face trial,” said the pastors led by revered Malani Mtonga.

The pastors have since called on Malawi government to send a team to thoroughly investigate allegations Bushiri made about police officers whom he opened cases against.

“As pastors and prophets, we would like to give our biggest assurance to Prophet Bushiri that we will stand with him and guarantee his freedom,” he said.

The team has since urged government to collaborate with Human Rights people who have taken a firm stand against extradition.

