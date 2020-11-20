Malawi pastors speak out on Bushiri: Pleads with govt not to throw ‘Papa’ under the bus
Christian pastors across the country have raised their voices calling on government to ensure that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, head of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church, is protected from the menacing South African government which is up to persecute him.
Speaking at a news conference in Blantyre on Friday, the pastors grouping—comprising Pastors Peacemakers Fraternal, Christian Foundation for Integrity for Democracy and Democracy, Concerned Pastors Network and Pastors Link Malawi—says its calling on Malawi government to take a bold step in standing with Prophet Bushiri in these trying times.
“Prophet run away for the safety of his life and surrender himself to the Malawi Police which demonstrates his innocence and willingness to face trial,” said the pastors led by revered Malani Mtonga.
The pastors have since called on Malawi government to send a team to thoroughly investigate allegations Bushiri made about police officers whom he opened cases against.
“As pastors and prophets, we would like to give our biggest assurance to Prophet Bushiri that we will stand with him and guarantee his freedom,” he said.
The team has since urged government to collaborate with Human Rights people who have taken a firm stand against extradition.
Which stupid pastors are busy standing up for these thieves? Send the b…..ds back to face justice.
We asked the SA government to extradite Misonzi Chanthunya so that he may be tried in our courts then why not Bushiri.
? If he is innocent Bushiri will be released. Let them go and face the law
If Chakwera will b involved, iwill withdraw my membership from MCP
Yaa, its true that, birds of the same feathers they flock together
Yes this is true cause we don’t know what has the government of SA has in store.
Why did he request fir bail if was dangerois outside the cooler
Boma lisalimbane ndi za mbava zimenezi,Amaba yekha ku south Africa lero amugwira ndiye athawire kuno?Boma lisiye kuyang’ana za anthu 18 million kamba ka akanganya akubawa zoona? Aone nyekhwe basi.
We have a lot of issues to put save beloved country than kutitopetsa ndi za bushiri as if tonse tili naye ntchito kapena timadya kwao ife?
Worshippers of Baal. If he stole let him meet his fate.
I second
Don’t say all this trash to buy protection for yourself from the leadership. Bushiri is stupid, he invested a lot in South Africa but there is nothing he did here. Can you imagine he has world class church in South Africa and here back home he is offering prayers from a tent (both in Lilongwe and Mzuzu). Pastors/Prophets have become as corrupt and politicians. Kwanu nkwanu nthengo mudalaka njoka.
Bushiri has no church in SA. His congregation gathers at the Pretoria show grounds. But I agree. He did not invest here.
Some questions to these pastors. What can we do and what can we not do? Are we allowed to steal from other people? What’s the way forward?
I find your reply irresponsible. Do you have facts that he stole something. You are allowed to make your opinions but your opinions are not facts.