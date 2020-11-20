Malawi pastors speak out on Bushiri: Pleads with govt not  to throw ‘Papa’ under the bus

November 20, 2020 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 23 Comments

Christian pastors across the country have raised their voices calling on government to ensure that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri,  head of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church, is protected from the menacing South African government which is up to persecute him.

Reverend Malani Mtonga: In support of Papa Bushiri
Pastors in support of Bushiri

Speaking at a news conference in Blantyre on Friday, the pastors grouping—comprising Pastors Peacemakers Fraternal, Christian Foundation for Integrity for Democracy and Democracy, Concerned Pastors Network and Pastors Link Malawi—says its calling on Malawi government to take a bold step in standing with Prophet Bushiri in these trying times.

“Prophet run away for the safety of his life and surrender himself to the Malawi Police which demonstrates his innocence and willingness to face trial,” said the pastors led by revered Malani Mtonga.

The pastors have since called on Malawi government to send a team to thoroughly investigate allegations Bushiri made about police officers whom he opened cases against.

“As pastors and prophets, we would like to give our biggest assurance to Prophet Bushiri that we will stand with him and guarantee his freedom,” he said.

The team has since urged government to collaborate with Human Rights people who have taken a firm stand against extradition.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
23 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mangochi Kabwafu
Mangochi Kabwafu
2 hours ago

Which stupid pastors are busy standing up for these thieves? Send the b…..ds back to face justice.

0
Reply
Ida
Ida
3 hours ago

We asked the SA government to extradite Misonzi Chanthunya so that he may be tried in our courts then why not Bushiri.
? If he is innocent Bushiri will be released. Let them go and face the law

0
Reply
Maggie Makono
Maggie Makono
4 hours ago

If Chakwera will b involved, iwill withdraw my membership from MCP

0
Reply
Maggie Makono
Maggie Makono
4 hours ago

Yaa, its true that, birds of the same feathers they flock together

0
Reply
S scrivener katenga
S scrivener katenga
4 hours ago

Yes this is true cause we don’t know what has the government of SA has in store.

0
Reply
Mulopwana
Mulopwana
6 hours ago

Why did he request fir bail if was dangerois outside the cooler

0
Reply
alpha
alpha
6 hours ago

Boma lisalimbane ndi za mbava zimenezi,Amaba yekha ku south Africa lero amugwira ndiye athawire kuno?Boma lisiye kuyang’ana za anthu 18 million kamba ka akanganya akubawa zoona? Aone nyekhwe basi.

We have a lot of issues to put save beloved country than kutitopetsa ndi za bushiri as if tonse tili naye ntchito kapena timadya kwao ife?

0
Reply
jenkins
jenkins
6 hours ago

Worshippers of Baal. If he stole let him meet his fate.

5
Reply
Mpwalisi
Mpwalisi
5 hours ago
Reply to  jenkins

I second

0
Reply
Mpakateni
Mpakateni
6 hours ago

Don’t say all this trash to buy protection for yourself from the leadership. Bushiri is stupid, he invested a lot in South Africa but there is nothing he did here. Can you imagine he has world class church in South Africa and here back home he is offering prayers from a tent (both in Lilongwe and Mzuzu). Pastors/Prophets have become as corrupt and politicians. Kwanu nkwanu nthengo mudalaka njoka.

10
Reply
Che Belo
Che Belo
6 hours ago
Reply to  Mpakateni

Bushiri has no church in SA. His congregation gathers at the Pretoria show grounds. But I agree. He did not invest here.

0
Reply
Chisale
Chisale
6 hours ago

Some questions to these pastors. What can we do and what can we not do? Are we allowed to steal from other people? What’s the way forward?

5
Reply
Otayo
Otayo
4 hours ago
Reply to  Chisale

I find your reply irresponsible. Do you have facts that he stole something. You are allowed to make your opinions but your opinions are not facts.

0
Reply
shares
23
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
DPP function review sets to complete work: Msaka upbeat on party rebuilding

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) central committee sanctioned  special function review is expected to complete its work as the party...

Close