DPP gurus attend Billy Gama church induction: Chimulirenji, Nankhumwa ‘cool together’

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) senior officials took time off from their partisan political assignments to attend the inauguration ceremony of Blantyre synod newly elected general secretary Reverend Billy Gama at Mkowa CCAP in Blantyre.

The ceremony also offered vice president Everton Chimulirenji to meet face to face in public with party strongman Agriculture minister Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Chimulirenji and Nankhumwa have both their eyes set on the DPP presidency after President Peter Mutharika retires as party leader in 2024, hence pitching Chimulirenji and Nankhumwa on a political collision course.

Nankhumwa, who is the DPP vice president in the South welcomed Chimulirenji as he arrived at the church, bowed his head in respect and exchanged two or more words.

In the church, the two sat side by side and stood up to sing hymns together.

Other senior DPP officials who were present at the church but are on the Chimulirenji camp in the power struggle include secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey and DPP regional governor for the south Charles Mchacha.

