DPP gurus suspect Nankhumwa sponsored political violence at party press conference

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are thinly and indirectly pinpointing at Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa as the sponsor of political violence yesterday at a party press conference in Lilongwe.

DPP spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira was punched during the violence while party administrative secretary Francis Mphepo and director of Legal Affairs Charles Mhango fled for their lives at Crown Hotel.

Mpinganjira told the media later, at a different location that one of the people who punched him accused him of trying to soil the name of Nankhumwa.

“He said we were holding the press conference to insult Nankhumwa, have we said anything concerning Nankhumwa here, even our press statement does not say anything about Nankhumwa,” said Mpinganjira.

He said the roughnecks were sent by the DPP ‘rebels’ who were expelled from the party, saying they knew the place of the press conference because the DPP officials were scheduled to meet them there in the afternoon for discussions on how best to end their differences.

But Nankhumwa has distanced himself from the violence.

“I am told one of the thugs put on a DPP golf shirt with words KN printed on it. If indeed if I were to send thugs to beat up people, would they be putting on golf shirts with my name on it,” he said.

He suspected the DPP officials hatched the political violence scheme just to smear him, to soil his name in the intraparty political battle for top leadership.

Mpinganjira, Mphepo and Mhango are supporting the DPP presidential candidature of Dalitso Kabambe.

Mhango described what happened as sad saying it should never happen in a democratic Malawi.

The party expelled Nankhumwa, who is the party vice president for the south, secretary general; Grezelder Jeffrey, treasurer general; Jappie Mhango and legislator Yusuf Nthenda.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!