Chakwera and Chilima to review ministers’ performance internally: Reconstituted Cabinet expected March end
The second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic has forced President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and his Second-in-Command, Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima, to review the performance of the Cabinet ministers internally.
The Presidential Press Secretary Brian Banda has confirmed the development in an interview with Nyasa Times , stressing that the review is already underway.
This is a departure from the announcement President Chakwera in July 2020 when he said the process of assessing the Cabinet members would involve shortlisting of the members to be interviewed publicly in January 2021.
But the State House later announced the postponement of the exercise to allow for the incorporation of the Public Sector Reforms (PSR) performance contracts that the ministers signed in November 2020.
Banda said these are some of the factors that prompted Chakwera and Chilima to opt for an internal audit of the work of the first Tonse Cabinet.
“The President would like to inform the public that recent developments, including the second wave of Covid-19 that has disrupted the government operations and the unforeseen loss of two senior Cabinet members, have necessitated doing the Cabinet assessment more expeditiously than initially conceived. His Excellency the President has therefore decided to do the review internally, which is already underway, in consultation with the State Vice President, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima,” he said.
Banda disclosed that upon completion of the exercise, the Office of the President and Cabinet will announce the reconstituted Cabinet at the end of the first quarter of 2021.
I met somenministerbat ayayas place trying to get mankhwala to be spared the chop.Nkaka , chimwendo and Nsungama
Posing for the camera ati aoneke ngati akuwerenga zanzeru. Boma lolephela ngati Ali sinalione,
Chonde mundisankheko ine
Who’s going to review your performance, Sir? And that of your 2nd in command? Because your performance too leaves a lot to be desired!
Ayambe iwowoo..zanziii iwowo 0 kwa 1million
Yendetsani akadaulo mopanda mantha komaso mwaluso
Last time we reviewed the performance of the cabinet we discovered that all members had received allowances from the covid-19 funds.
Where on earth have you heard that political appointments are made following an interview? You know you bungled it first time when you chose your cabinet and now you want to display some sanity which unfortunately depicts how insane you are. By posing in the state house holding files does not portray any form of justice neither does it show a mood of bipartisanship. Try to work and show your maturity please. Did you have to summon a photographer to show Malawians that you are choosing a non-biased cabinet? C’mon Mr. President think rationally and professionally. Who are you exactly… Read more »