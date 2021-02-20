Chakwera and Chilima to review ministers’ performance internally: Reconstituted Cabinet expected March end

The second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic has forced President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and his Second-in-Command, Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima, to review the performance of the Cabinet ministers internally.

The Presidential Press Secretary Brian Banda has confirmed the development in an interview with Nyasa Times , stressing that the review is already underway.

This is a departure from the announcement President Chakwera in July 2020 when he said the process of assessing the Cabinet members would involve shortlisting of the members to be interviewed publicly in January 2021.

But the State House later announced the postponement of the exercise to allow for the incorporation of the Public Sector Reforms (PSR) performance contracts that the ministers signed in November 2020.

Banda said these are some of the factors that prompted Chakwera and Chilima to opt for an internal audit of the work of the first Tonse Cabinet.

“The President would like to inform the public that recent developments, including the second wave of Covid-19 that has disrupted the government operations and the unforeseen loss of two senior Cabinet members, have necessitated doing the Cabinet assessment more expeditiously than initially conceived. His Excellency the President has therefore decided to do the review internally, which is already underway, in consultation with the State Vice President, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima,” he said.

Banda disclosed that upon completion of the exercise, the Office of the President and Cabinet will announce the reconstituted Cabinet at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

