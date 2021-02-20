DPP tells MEC to postpone March 30 court sanctioned by-elections

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has asked the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to postpone the March 30, 2020 court sanctioned by-elections because of covid-19 infection.

The High Court nullified three parliamentary seats in the Lower Shire, two of them held by DPP legislators, because of rigging.

DPP spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira said the environment is not conducive for campaigning due to the covid-19.

He said as the situation stands now, it would be illegal to hold a campaign rally of more than 50 people as this would be breaking the gazetted strict Covid-19 measures.

He therefore asked MEC to ask the court to allow for the postponement of the by-elections until the situation improves.

MEC yesterday launched by-elections to be held in seven constituencies and two wards which fell vacant due to deaths and court nullification of previous election results.

Mec Chairperson Chifundo Kachale said the by-elections are significant to allow people have access to various developments.

Kachale, however, cautioned all stakeholders against spread of Covid-19 throughout the electoral process.

He said all political parties, chiefs and other stakeholders should take the responsibility of ensuring that the public health Covid-19 measures are adhered to throughout the process.

