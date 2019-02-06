DPP in candidate substitution: Mzomera, ‘Biggie’ Nyirongo to be replaced

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has decided to replace Mzimba Hora legislator the Reverend Christopher Mzomera Ngwira from contesting again for the seat after the court declared him bankrupt.

Mzomera Ngwira, a former deputy Cabinet minister in former president Bingu wa Mutharika’s administration, was declared bankrupt in June 2018 after allegedly failing to pay $75 222.06 (about K55 million) to Tata Zambia (Malawi Branch) for four pick-up trucks he bought in 2013.

In the 2009 General Elections, Ngwira won the Mzimba Hora parliamentary seat on DPP ticket, but joined People’s Party (PP) after Bingu’s death in 2012. He was later fired in PP after advising the party to replace its leader, Joyce Banda with her then vice-president Khumbo Kachali when the party’s leader was in self-imposed exile.

Ngwira, who retained the parliamentary seat in 2014 Tripartite Elections, rejoined DPP in June 2017.

The ruling party is also replacing their shadow councillor for Chibanja Ward in Mzuzu City, Joe ‘Biggie’ Nyirongo, who is a convict.

Nyirongo was convicted and sentenced to jail for robbery with violence but was released before the May 2014 elections.

DPP secretary general Greselder Jeffrey was Jeffrey confirmed the removal of Nyirongo and Ngwira from representing the party.

The party has not stated who their replacements are.

