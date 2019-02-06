DPP in candidate substitution: Mzomera, ‘Biggie’ Nyirongo to be replaced

February 6, 2019 Wongani Chiuta -Nyasa Times 6 Comments

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has decided to replace Mzimba Hora legislator the Reverend Christopher Mzomera Ngwira from contesting again for the seat after the court declared him bankrupt.

Mzomera: To be replaced

Mzomera Ngwira, a former deputy Cabinet minister in former president Bingu wa Mutharika’s administration, was declared bankrupt in June 2018 after allegedly failing to pay $75 222.06 (about K55 million) to Tata Zambia (Malawi Branch) for four pick-up trucks he bought in 2013.

In the 2009 General Elections, Ngwira won the Mzimba Hora parliamentary seat on DPP ticket, but joined People’s Party (PP) after Bingu’s death in 2012. He was later fired in PP after advising the party to replace its leader, Joyce Banda with her then vice-president Khumbo Kachali when the party’s leader was in self-imposed exile.

Ngwira, who retained the parliamentary seat in 2014 Tripartite Elections, rejoined DPP in June 2017.

The ruling party is also replacing their shadow councillor for Chibanja Ward in Mzuzu City, Joe ‘Biggie’ Nyirongo, who is a convict.

Nyirongo was convicted and sentenced to jail for robbery with violence but was released before the May 2014 elections.

DPP secretary general Greselder Jeffrey was Jeffrey confirmed the removal of Nyirongo and Ngwira from representing the party.

The party has not stated who their replacements are.

Nansongole
Guest
Nansongole

These are evil people. Wofuna chuma koma osagwira ntchito.

42 minutes ago
Yaphama
Guest
Yaphama

Wat abt Pitala involving Mk145? Guys b honest

1 hour ago
chimanga
Guest
chimanga

Remove the criminal of US$145,000 as well. We all know he was corrupted by Pioneer investments

1 hour ago
Truth Pains
Guest
Truth Pains

They are all the same including there leaders of DPP

1 hour ago
Tabenetabene
Guest
Tabenetabene

Reverand wakuba

2 hours ago
POOR MAN FEEL IT
Guest
POOR MAN FEEL IT

aanthu oipa

2 hours ago

