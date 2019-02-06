Chilima picks Michael Usi as runningmate: UTM party ticket for Malawi presidency

February 6, 2019 Wongani Chiuta -Nyasa Times 51 Comments

UTM Party leader who is also State Vice-President  Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima has picked  the party’s director of  strategy Dr Michael Usi as his running mate.

UTM presidential candidate Saulos Klaus Chilima has arrived at the Comes Hall to present his presidential nomination papers. Chilima has picked Michael Usi as his running mate

Chilima flanked by Michael Usi as his running mate and UTM secretray general Patricia Kaliati

Dr Micheal Usi: Vice President nominee

Chilima said Usi is the runningmate and subsquently  becomes UTM vice president.

“We have taken one of our own from within the organisation, UTM. Therefore this morning I have the pleasure to introduce Dr Micheal Usi,” said Chilima at the at the Comes Hall where he was presenting his presidential nomination papers.

“We believe that we will not disappoint and let you down,” Chilima said.

Usi is a well known social-political activist and movie actor (aka Dr Manganya) playwright and musician. He has also been a long time director of the MBC TV series Tikuferanji

He attended Mulanje Secondary School. Recently, he graduated  at the University of Bedfordshire in United Kingdom where he has attained a PhD.

Usi doctorate degree  research was focussed on the development of Malawi by investing in the country’s youth.

According to Professor of education of University of Bedfordshire , Kate Jacques, Usi is committed to the view that the future lies in preparing the youth of Malawi to take the country forward.

Usi worked for a long time as director for Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA)

In the absence of national TV in Malawi, he gained his popularity by acting on radio plays on MBC Radio 1. He then began making feature films. His works comment on topical issues and reflect the social and political realities of Malawian life.

Usi is involved in trying to build the film industry in Malawi and constantly advocates for the growth of the industry.

chimanga
Guest
chimanga

Adziwa kuti sawina. Agulilatu Tractor…. wakumudzi basi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 minutes ago
Zwanga
Guest
Zwanga

Chilima wapanga bho.enawo akanakumpha!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 minutes ago
Pumbwa
Guest
Pumbwa

This team is winning come what may..people are tired of bwampini and his team.time to pack and go.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
17 minutes ago
Chilimanga usi mpwii
Guest
Chilimanga usi mpwii

Just a waste of time and resources. They don’t have what it takes to manage the country. Let’s just consider them just like actors meant to entertain us as we wait to vote in our president. Usi okha okhatu.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
22 minutes ago
ananveruwa akwamagodi ku malowa ukoo
Guest
ananveruwa akwamagodi ku malowa ukoo

Zandi konda very good excellent ndiyeno muone Campaign yokhayo komaso manganya amatha kuyankhula

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
24 minutes ago
Ndangodutsamo
Guest
Ndangodutsamo

So UTM top three positions, 2 belong to Alhomwe again, Patricia and Manganya. They must be a blessed tribe.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
27 minutes ago
muonosile
Guest
muonosile

Mpaka tractor, this pair is real and will play reality and not politics, believe me, it’s an excellent pair to transform Malawi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
27 minutes ago
Thyolo Thava boy
Guest
Thyolo Thava boy

Me and my family will vote for SKC, in 2014 we voted for dpp but with this nepotism and fraud, impunity etc , I cant risk my vote. I see change coming

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
32 minutes ago
Moto Unandi Josi padiii
Guest
Moto Unandi Josi padiii

All i can say is “All The Best”

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
41 minutes ago
Surprised
Guest
Surprised

This is a comedy of errors, nothing more than that.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
43 minutes ago

