Chilima picks Michael Usi as runningmate: UTM party ticket for Malawi presidency

UTM Party leader who is also State Vice-President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima has picked the party’s director of strategy Dr Michael Usi as his running mate.

Chilima said Usi is the runningmate and subsquently becomes UTM vice president.

“We have taken one of our own from within the organisation, UTM. Therefore this morning I have the pleasure to introduce Dr Micheal Usi,” said Chilima at the at the Comes Hall where he was presenting his presidential nomination papers.

“We believe that we will not disappoint and let you down,” Chilima said.

Usi is a well known social-political activist and movie actor (aka Dr Manganya) playwright and musician. He has also been a long time director of the MBC TV series Tikuferanji

He attended Mulanje Secondary School. Recently, he graduated at the University of Bedfordshire in United Kingdom where he has attained a PhD.

Usi doctorate degree research was focussed on the development of Malawi by investing in the country’s youth.

According to Professor of education of University of Bedfordshire , Kate Jacques, Usi is committed to the view that the future lies in preparing the youth of Malawi to take the country forward.

Usi worked for a long time as director for Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA)

In the absence of national TV in Malawi, he gained his popularity by acting on radio plays on MBC Radio 1. He then began making feature films. His works comment on topical issues and reflect the social and political realities of Malawian life.

Usi is involved in trying to build the film industry in Malawi and constantly advocates for the growth of the industry.

