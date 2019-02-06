Papa is out! Prophet Bushiri and wife granted bail: South Africa shakes

February 6, 2019 Chomi Khumalo - Nyasa Times 10 Comments

South Africa-based leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church  Prophet Shepherd Bushiri  were on Wednesday granted bail of R100 000 each  after they were arrested last week.

Shepherd Bushiri’s supporters outside court hold a picture of the self-proclaimed prophet and his wife at their bail hearing on 6 February 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

They were arrested by the Hawks last Friday on charges of fraud and money laundering.

Bushiri, commonly referred to as “Major 1” or “Papa”, in their bail hearing, Bushiri and his wife Mary denied that they were responsible for the charges against them.

They argued that they have had no previous convictions against them or pending warrants of arrest.

The pair said they posed no flight risk as both their South African IDs and passports were held by police.

The State did not oppose bail and Magistrate Martin Van Wyk  released the pair on bail

The throngs of supporters screamed in celebration after learning that their man of God and his wife had been granted bail.

The  hundreds of supporters lifted their hands to the sky and bowed to the ground. Chanting, dancing, praying and crying ensued.

“Papa is out, Major 1…,” one congregant cheered.

The case was postponed to May 10.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

10
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
9 Comment authors
Ella Anthony AdakoleNdangodutsamoWATSON VAZIMOLONgombwaxAgenda Setting Theory Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Ella Anthony Adakole
Guest
Ella Anthony Adakole

Join the discussion…touch not de anointed one and do my prophet no harm says de lord

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 minutes ago
Ella Anthony Adakole
Guest
Ella Anthony Adakole

Join the discussion…touch not anointed one and do my prophet no harm says de lord

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 minutes ago
WATSON VAZIMOLO
Guest
WATSON VAZIMOLO

WISHINGHIM GOODS LIFE AS HE IS MALAWI CITEZEN

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
18 minutes ago
Ngombwax
Guest
Ngombwax

This is the calm before the storm, hehehe.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
36 minutes ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

Wodya zake alibe mlandu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
37 minutes ago
Madala Madala
Guest
Madala Madala

POWER!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Chris Kho
Guest
Chris Kho

Where is the Devil now! More souls to the kingdom of God now.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
mugabe
Guest
mugabe

South Africa and her prophet and prophetess

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
POOR MAN FEEL IT
Guest
POOR MAN FEEL IT

MUNTHU WA CHIUTA WAFUMA JUST COME HOME BASI ANTHU OIPA WAWAPANGILA NDALAMA AKUKUMANGANSO BWELANI MUMALIZE CHURCH YANU KUNO KU MUDZI CHURCH MOSE MUNAYAMBIRA SIKUTHA KUNO BWANJI

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Ndangodutsamo
Guest
Ndangodutsamo

Wazipangila yekha ndalama. Didn’t you read about the Zambian guy who sold Bushiri Gold and Bushiri refused to pay him and got him arrested? Google Bushiri Kapasa Mining dealer

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
16 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes