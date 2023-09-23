DPP lawmaker Vuwa Kaunda salutes Chakwera for securing IMF trust

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator for Nkhata Bay Central Constituency, Simon Vuwa Kaunda, has commended President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s administration for reclaiming the trust of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Vuwa Kaunda said he and his constituents were thrilled with the decision by IMF to resume Extended Credit Facility (ECF) with Malawi because of the efforts President Chakwera and his government put in place to correct the gaffes the Peter Mutharika administration committed, which prompted IMF to stop the facility.

“Chakwera is driving this country towards the right direction,” he said, urging Civil society organizations (CSOs) calling for Chakwera’s resignation to keep their agenda off.

“These people have no facts on the ground. If Chakwera resigns today, who else will build our stadium in Nkhata Bay since people of Nkhata Bay want the stadium,” said Kaunda.