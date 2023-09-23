Zimbabwe farmers visit, hail Salima Sugar Company

A delegation of Zimbabwe commercial farmers and agriculture authorities has hailed the Salima Sugar Company Limited (SSCL) for producing high quality sugar products.

The farmers, led by Dr Tendai Chibarabada, visited Salima Sugar on Tuesday to appreciate the company’s progress in sugar production as well as development of sugarcane farming among smallholder farmers.

“Salima Sugar Company’s product is of high quality and is being produced using modern and commendable technologies,” she said.

Chibarabada added that there was need for the Malawi Government to intervene in creating a conducive environment for Malawian smallholder sugarcane farmers to make the industry more competitive.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Greenbelt Authority, Eric Dudley Chidzungu, said the visit had given the Authority and its subsidiary company more insights that will help in fostering growth.

A delegation of Zimbabwe farmers visit at Salima Sugar Company”We are currently undertaking reforms that will open more doors for smallholder farmers’ participation in the sugar industry which is deemed lucrative,” he said.

The two sides exchanged Sugar from their respective countries as symbols of unity in the production of sugar.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!