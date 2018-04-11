DPP, MCP persuading Micheal Usi to join them

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have gone flat out chasing for social and political activist and actor Dr Michael Usi to join their political rank and file ahead of next year’s Tripartite elections .

Nyasa Times investigations, confirmed by both DPP and MCP top officials indicates that Usi was approached by the DPP’s top brasss camp and directly by the opposition leader and MCP president Dr Lazarus Chakwela.

The DPP is said to have offered him top position while Chakwela is yet to make an offer.

“Its true that we want Usi. He is young, well read and someone with a clean record. We want young people to take leading positions, we need people whose hands are clean.

“So discussions are underway and hopefully, the country will know the results of the discussions,” said the minister who pleaded for anonymity.

Usi, who is popularly known as Manganya in acting circles, is a well-off actor and one of the country’s influential figures who is behind Tikuferanji series and personal movies.

The thespian alias Manganya has a colourful CV with a diploma in clinical medicine, Bachelor degree in Administration, Masters in International Development, Masters in Strategic Management, PHD in Policy for Youth Development and is internationally linked having worked in business and local development over 25 years.

He has also working with various countries on development for a number of years.

Chakwela is reported to have had discussions with Usi twice and the two camps are yet to reach an agreement.

“There have been discussions between the president and Dr Usi. I can also confirm that they have met twice so far but their discussions have been made under wraps,” said one of Chakwera’s top aide.

The source further said the discussion are currently between the two and not at the party level.

When contacted, Usi refused to comment on the reports.

Some months ago, the social media was awash with stories of “Odya zake Alibe mlandu” movement by Usi.

