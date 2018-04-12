Mozambiquean jailed in Malawi 7 years for stealing from ex-minister Phoya

The Blantyre Chief Resident Magistrate Court has sent to jail a Mozambican national on Theft by Servant charges.

The court heard through Police prosecutor Sub – Inspector Justice Manolo of Blantyre Police that during the month of November 2017, the accused Ganizani Jonas 30 of Mandala village traditional authority (TA) Dulani in Mangwe district Mozambique, who was employed as a gardener by Henry Duncan Phoya 51, stole various items from his employer.

Among the stolen property include; 8 new Mercedes Benz motor vehicle rims, 4 new Mercedes Benz rims with tyres, 4 garden chairs, one wooden bed and several gardening and motor vehicle parts valued at MK 3,500,000.00.

This occurred at Sunny Side in Blantyre.

Police arrested Jonas on February 24, 2018.

Appearing before his Worship the Senior Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba, on 10th April after going through a full trial, Jonas was found guilty.

In his submissions, Sub – Inspector Justice Manolo pleaded with the court to pass a stiffer punishment to the accused on grounds that;

The offence he committed was a felony which attracts a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment with hard labour,

That such cases were common in Blantyre and the country at large and

That the accused had prepared well to commit such an offence before hand.

In his sentence, his worship Viva Nyimba corroborated with submissions from the state and proceeded to convict and sentence Ganizani Jonas to seven (7) years imprisonment with hard labour saying this should serve as a warning to other would be offenders.

