DPP MP Chiwondo assures Mangochi west consituents of his legitimacy depiste court case 

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member of Parliament for Mangochi west constituency Geoffrey Chiwondo has assured his constituency members that he is the legitimate legislator for the area despite court case where his election is being challenged.

Chiwondo made the assurance at Malembo primary school where the block leaders meeting took place.

The assurance comes barely few days after supporters of Simeon Harrison, who is challenging the elction results, were celebrating that they have won the court case after one of the local media house reported that a witness told the court that Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) declared a wrong winner.

Chiwondo told the people that they should not worry about the court proceedings as he is their member of Parliament.

“Let me tell you assure you my people that you voted for me and I am the one who is representing the constituency in Parliament therefore do not lose hope or do not be intimidated by anyone as you can see am not shaken,” said Chiwondo.

The meeting brought together 120 block leaders drawn from the constituency.

