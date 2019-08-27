Civil Sporting to unveil new deputy coach: Ntopwa rope in Kajawa

Civil Sporting Football Club Executive Committee is this coming Friday expected to unveil its new assistant coach, Nyasa Times understand.

The club has been without deputy coach since the departure of Oscar Kaunda who signed a contract with Blantyre giants Mighty Be Forward Wanderers F.C at the middle of the 2019 Pokopoko TNM Super League first round season.

Civil General Secretary Ronald Chiwaula confirmed that they have so far shortlisted four candidates for the job.

“We have indeed shortlisted four candidates for the post and results will be out by Friday and the selected candidate will be on the technical area this weekend as we play Dwangwa” said Chiwaula.

Chiwaula revealed that about 13 candidates applied for the job including one coach from Zimbabwe.

During the first round, Civil Sporting played seven games without a loss and without a deputy coach.

In a related development, league rookies Ntopwa FC have appointed Trevor Kajawa as their new coach.

The former Mighty Tigers Coach replaces Leo Mpulula who resigned towards the end of the first round.

Kajawa’s first task will be away to Mzuni and Moyale Barracks this weekend.

He has since called for collective responsibility to ensure the club survives relegation.

Ntopwa is currently one place above the relegation zone with 13 points from 15 games.

They finished the first round on a high after whacking Moyale Barracks 4-1 at the Kamuzu Stadium.

