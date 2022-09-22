DPP MP Raymond Nkhata under pressure to resign over incompetence

Disgruntled traditional leaders and constituents in Mzimba South West Constituency have given their Member of Parliament Raymond Chatima Nkhata, up to two weeks to resign from his position or face fierce demonstrations at his residence.

They are accusing Nkhata, who belongs to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), of incompetence and lacking strategies for developing the area.

Additionally, the constituents are accusing the legislator of being selfish and unapproachable.

“He must resign now or face demonstrations. He is delaying development in our area,” said one of the constituents on the The Voice of Mzimba South West Constituency forum.

Denis Mtonga, one of the concerned constituents, accused Nkhata of lacking transparency and accountability on how Constituency Development Fund is being utilized.

Mtonga argued that the constituency is not benefitting from the fund.

“Wakuyowoya waka pamlomo kuti wakupanga chitukuko. Chitukuko chake chili nkhuni? Watilongole!” he challenged.

Village Head Kamundenga faulted the MP for not consulting chiefs and other community leaders when discharging his duties.

Nkhata has not responded to the accusations posted on the forum.

