New channels introduced on all GOtv platforms this October

Taking cognizance of the rising cost of living and that customers want to get the ultimate value for their money, MultiChoice has introduced new channels on GOtv Supa, GOtv Max and GOtv Plus.

In a statement, MultiChoice says the cost of living and overall economic challenges that have risen as a result of the global CoVID-19 pandemic “have driven most people to rethink how they spend their coins, resulting in more time spent at home”.

“GOtv has got you covered in the month of October and beyond,” says the statement, adding that viewers can take “a deep dive into the world of choice and unmissable entertainment coming to GOtv”.

The exciting addition on GOtv Supa is Me channel, “which brings viewers their most-loved, world class series and reality shows in one place — at the same monthly subscription of K19,900.

Described as a “Supa-sized GOtv experience”, GOtv Supa offers crystal clear picture with more local channels, that includes more for the kids, more lifestyle channels, more novellas and more supa reasons to ‘Love It’ as is the slogan for GOtv.

“GOtv SUPA is the top tier of entertainment on GOtv and this coming October it’s about to be jammed packed with entertainment for the whole family.

“With Hollywood block-buster action, comedy and themed film nights coming to Studio Universal, Me channel is another exciting addition on top of kids’ packages such as Nick Jr. — the home of Baby Shark, Paw Patrol, Bubble Guppies and Bluey for pre-schoolers and Young Dylan, Henry Danger, Casagrandes, Spongebob and so much more on NickToons.

“At a cool K19,900 as GOtv subscription, it definitely proves value and dynamite entertainment — definitely coming in small packages.”

GOtv Max has Maisha Magic Movies, which provides viewers with world class series, general entertainment and reality shows from East Africa — all in one place on top of local and international series, movies, telenovelas and kids shows.

“Guaranteeing a little something for everyone to enjoy. Viewers get even more value and entertainment,” continues the statement. “You don’t have to go out to have a good time.

“With Movie Room in the house, viewers have 24-hr movies one-click away. So grab snack and call up the squad, movie night just got better for only K15,800 a month.”

“There’s great entertainment in store for everyone in the family, ‘Plus more with the addition of Maisha Magic East. A 24-hour general entertainment channel, with shows about love, life and rib-cracking comedies that are sure to leave you wanting more

Customers are encourage to subscribe and stay connected by visiting www.gotvafrica.com for easy self-service or to download the MyGOtv app to get connect and access a world of unmissable action to suit your needs.

Movie Room, which is available for both DStv and GOtv subscribers, was launched in August found GOtv on Supa and Max packages on channel 28 and available on DStv on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family & Access packages on channel 113.

Meanwhile, MultiChoice Malawi is set to unveil the successful candidate of the Masterclass in scriptwriting to start producing Malawi’s TV series to be shown on OneZed channel on both DStv and GOtv.

This was unveiled early this month by MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director, Emma Gichonge at the 2022 Media Showcase — its annual engagement with the media, which aims to summarize and exhibit how MultiChoice embraces its role as Africa’s most-loved storyteller.

Gichonge said they target to start production at the beginning of November, with the series slated to premiere at the beginning of 2023 on OneZed.

“We successfully hosted our first physical Masterclass in scriptwriting — led by industry veteran, actor, producer and director Neil McCarthy in conjunction with the Ministry of Information & Digitization in the closing of a fruitful two-day event,” she had said.

This follows the recent establishment of the MultiChoice Expansion program, dubbed Project Pamodzi that was launched in Malawi — the collaborative project between MultiChoice, local television stations and local content producers, for industry-development and training programs facilitated by MultiChoice Talent Factory Masterclasses.

Gichonge explained that Masterclasses “are vital in equipping content producers with the tools and knowledge to fulfill their true potential and cultivate work that represents truly Malawian stories”.

“Such stories should embody essence of ‘The Warm Heart of Africa’ — with a hint of international appeal and flare. We look forward to hosting more of these sessions in the near future.

“We are committed to ensuring Malawian stories are told and it brings me great joy to have observed such a positively overwhelming response to the call for proposals for the first Malawian comedy or drama series that has been commissioned for OneZed channel.”

OneZed, which was added onto GOtv last July, a pan-African channel that caters to the Zambian and Malawian markets — a full family entertainment channel through which DStv and GOtv viewers are enjoying shows that tell authentic African stories with international appeal.

Some popular shows on the channel include drama/comedy, ‘Landlady Meets Landlord’ and thought-provoking drama series ‘Ubuntu’, afro-novela’s ‘Zuba’ and ‘Mpali’.

