DPP MP Suleman says Mutharika to win Malawi fresh elections

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will emphatically win again when Malawians vote again in the courts’ sanctioned presidential fresh polls tentatively slated for June 23, 2020, DPP MP for Blantyre City Southeast, Sameer Suleman has declared.

The legislator said this at his Chigumula office when he interacted with DPP and UDF areas and constituency committee members drawn from his constituency on Friday, May 29, 2020.

“The President (Mutharika) won the May 2019 election clean. Even the courts attested to the fact that there was no rigging that took place. However, they went ahead to annual the results and order fresh presidential election. We are more than happy and ready to vote for our beloved leader,” said Suleman.

He urged all registered DPP and UDF alliance alliance supporters to come out in large numbers and vote for APM as the President is fondly called by adorers.

The legislator said the opposition led by UTM and MCP has been agitating to topple APM and the DPP government using unorthodox means, including arm-twisting Parliament and abusing the judiciary.

“They have been using the Judiciary to gag Parliament and force it to make and change laws to suit their unlawful agenda. But as DPP parliamentarians, we have stood firm to protect the rule of law.

“Now that they have managed to force a fresh presidential election, we say ‘thank you’. We shall meet at the ballot,” said Suleman, adding that APM holds a glittering governance and social and economic record, a plus as he competes with the perpetual opposition failures.

“Under APM, the Malawi economy has improved and stabilized: signs are there for all to see, including low and stable inflation and foreign exchange rates, boosting both small and big businesses,” he said.

He urged DPP and UDF alliance supporters to remain United and resolute against destructive opposition forces.

“We shouldn’t allow parties that have a dark and destructive record to return to power; we’re not retrogressing; we’re moving forward with our development oriented leader and government,” he said.

UDF and DPP signed an electoral pact recently. President Mutharika named UDF President Atupele Muluzi as his running mate in the forthcoming fresh presidential election.

Suleman hailed the President for Atupele’s choice, saying UDF and DPP come a long way “as one family”.

“There is strength in unity; united we stand, divided we fall,” said the MP.

