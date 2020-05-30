Chilima rejects Atupele claims linking him to Mponela violence

The country’s estranged Vice President Saulos Chilima has categorically refuted claims by United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi, who is also runningmate to President Peter Mutharika in the forth coming presidential election, that he has organised violence at Mponela in Dowa.

Muluzi in his address to the media at his residence in Lilongwe on Saturday morning accused opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM party leaders of perpetrating acts of violence at Mponela in Dowa to prevent him from addressing a campaign meeting.

He specifically mentioned MCP president Lazarus Chakwera and Chilima as those responsible in organising and sponsoring violence.

Muluzi claimed that their intelligence has informed them that the violence in Mponela was orchestrated by MCP and UTM.

“It is Dr Lazarus Chakwera and Dr Chilima organising the violence,” he claimed.

Asked on what intelligence say about violent acts in Phalombe on Friday where Chilima’s convoy was stonned, Muluzi said the same people who have been perpetrating violence since last year, an apparent reference to MCP – UTM), are responsible.

But speaking at Mbulumbuzi in Chiradzulu on his way to Namadidi for a rally, Chilima said he had watched the video of Muluzi making such claims and dismissed them as fallacious.

“I am warning him to stop that childish ranting. I am not a violent person, I don’t subscribe to violence. I believe in issue-based campaign, free and fair campaign,” said Chilima in his speech monitored by Nyasa Times through Winnie Nyondo live streaming on her Facebook page.

Chilima warmed Muluzi against dragging him to allegations of violence, saying that is provocation and said that will force him to reveal what he called “some information that Malawians don’t t know about him (Atupele),” he said.

Chilima also insinuated that Muluzi’s education qualifications are hanging, and that he will be forced to expose him.

“Let him pass exams first and graduate.. he is streets away behind,” said Chilima.

He urged politicians and their supporters to stop promoting and perpetrating acts of violence against their opponents.

“I condemn violence be it what happened in Phalombe or what is happening in Mponela.

“But voters do not be afraid and don’t hit back if provoked, you weapon is the vote, that’s how you will revenge,” said Chilima.

On Friday an unidentified group of hooligans have attacked Tonse Alliance convoys on separate whistle-stop tours in Phalombe and Liwonde-Machinga.

Several people were injured and some vehicles damaged after the group pelted the convoys with stones.

This is the second time convoys were attacked this month as political tensions rise ahead of the fresh election next month.

President Peter Mutharika’s convoy was on May 7 2020 pelted with stones in Ndirande Township, Blantyre, while on tour in the city after presenting his nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

