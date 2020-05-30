SKC to drag Malawi leader Mutharika, Muluzi to international criminal court in The Hague

Vice President Saulos Chilima has said he has instructed lawyers to file for prosecution of Malawi President Peter Mutharika and former president Bakili Muluzi before the international criminal court in The Hague over political violence and crimes against humanity.

Chilima – fervently called SKC – said this at Namadidi in Zomba on Saturday during a televised political campaign for the fresh presidential elections.

He is the running mate of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera in the nine party grouping called Tonse Alliance.

Chilima said failed political leaders are perpetuating political violence to postpone the forthcoming fresh presidential election.

“I have information that among the people sponsoring violence is former president Dr Bakili Muluzi.

“He has paid people to attack me when I go to Mangochi and even kill me and one such person hired to attack me is a Mr Mtenje,” said Chilima.

Chilima said he is now going to the International Criminal Court to complain against politically motivated violence in the country.

In an interview with reporters after the rally, Chilima confirmed that he will file a case at The Hague court.

“ We are proceeding to international court of justice,” said Chilima.

During the interview, Chilima said it is time that the international court deal with President Peter Mutharika, former president Muluzi and for their alleged crimes.

Chilima said the trend of international justice was to make sure that there is no impunity for rulers or government officials.

In his address during the rally, Chilima urged people to vote wisely in the fresh polls and bring about genuine change.

He also appealed people not to avenge violence that has so far been seen since the campaign started.

