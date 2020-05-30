Mkango Resources donate ventilator machine to Queens Hospital

Mkango Resources Limited on Thursday donated ‘Anaesthetic Ventilator Machine’ to the Mercy James Paediatric Centre at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre aimed at helping in the fight against Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in Malawi.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of the machine at the hospital, Mkango Resources Country Director Burton Kachinjika said the company decided to assist with the machine in order to as enable the hospital to set up a new operational theatre for emergency operations for patients who have tested positive for Coronavirus so that they should prevent the existing operating theatres being contaminated with the virus.

“As a company, we are very concerned with the way Covid-19 cases are are increasing so as part of our social responsibility we thought it wise to take part in combating the pandemic by supporting the facility with the machine and it is our expectation that this equipment will potentially play a big role in saving many lives,” said Kachinjika.

QECH Consultant Pediatric Surgeon, Professor Eric Borgstein was very delighted for the donation which he said has come at a right time as it will help in the provision of safe anaesthesia for the patients during the Coronavirus period and beyond .

Borgstein added that it is gratifying to see that corporate social responsibility shown by Mkango Resources is invested in such a great way because the machine will benefit various patients for many years since it will also enable them to set up a separate operating theatre for patients who maybe Covid infected.

And at the same time they need some special operations in other problems which are not related to coronavirus thereby keeping the existing theatres free for the many daily surgical emergencies.

“We are very glad for this support. Surgical emergencies cannot wait while the hospital is struggling to respond to the new demands of the Corona epidemic, the provision of care for patients with acute surgical coordinator conditions must go on. Let me also ask other well-wishers to emulate such a good gesture,” said Borgstein.

Currently, Malawi has 279 infections of Covid-19.

