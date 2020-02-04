DPP mum on Chimulirenji fate: Court technically fired Malawi VP, Chilima reinstated
Malawians have woken up this morning with a new State vice-president Saulos Chilima following a Constitutional Court order on Monday evening.
The court ordered the nullification of the May 21, 2019 presidential election WHICH had been marred by “massive” poll irregularities, including white correction fluid being -Tipp-ex – used to alter results.
The court ordered that Chilima reverts to his pre-election position of vice president whilst Mutharika maintains his position of president another vote is held within 150 days,.
Mutharika or State House are mum on the matter whilst Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey flatly refused to comment on the matter.
Jeffrey was at the court the whole day on Monday when judge Healey Potani technically fired vice-president Everton Chimulirenji and replaced him with Chilima.
Mark Bottomani, the minister of information and a government spokesperson, said he needed to consult on what the decision meant for the government.
Main opposition Malawi Congress Party publicity secretary Maurice Munthali and his UTM counterpart Joseph Chidanti Malunga welcomed the ruling.
The described “widespread, systematic and grave” irregularities in the annulled poll, saying it hoped the ruling would not “destroy the nation”.
Hundreds of opposition supporters took to the streets to celebrate the judgement.
One wonders why the issue of reinstatement of Chilima as.VP is crowding the real issue which is fresh elections. Polani moto a UTM you will never win an election if that happens to be your dream.
There is nothing the DPP can do except allowing ADzonzi to go home quietly. Its no longer in their hands. Ghost worker takes over.
Hahahah koma unama sikuchwedwa kuda ndithu komatu anatumbwa zedi lero amuyika ngati angozi oti osafuna kuti agone kuwopa kunukha (chimulilenji)
Congrants Malawi. Mbiri yanu yabwino ya mveka dziko lonse lapansi.
I am very happy for My fellow countrymen who put up a brave fight even going to the streets.
I know the battle to unsit the notorious APM is still on but it will be done. I salute in a special way Chakwera for taking a bold step to stand for the majority of powerless and voiceless Malawians. He put up a great team of lawyers and expert witnesses to challenge MEC and APM, He is a force to reckon with.
Bwana Chimulirenji bwerelani ku mudzi bola mwalawako bread waku State House one thing you have proved to this nation that you are a hard worker God bless you..!!!!
A Chimulilenji kuthamanga magazi. Ndalama munawonongela ukwati wa Gomani. Lero ndi izi. Basi zikagulitsani kachewele kkkkkk
kkkk zokuba umalandidwa pamaso pa apongozi ndiye musadane nazo koma muziona chatsitsa zaye kuti njobvu ithoke nyanga coz munaba ndiye ingovomerezani watsala ndi opanda mano mkamwayo kuti tithane naye .
kkkkkkk ine madambwa munthu phwake wosakondana mumawona ngati adad akutetezani tikakumana pa phate payeneya .