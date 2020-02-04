DPP mum on Chimulirenji fate: Court technically fired Malawi VP, Chilima reinstated

Malawians have woken up this morning with a new State vice-president Saulos Chilima following a Constitutional Court order on Monday evening.

The court ordered the nullification of the May 21, 2019 presidential election WHICH had been marred by “massive” poll irregularities, including white correction fluid being -Tipp-ex – used to alter results.

The court ordered that Chilima reverts to his pre-election position of vice president whilst Mutharika maintains his position of president another vote is held within 150 days,.

Mutharika or State House are mum on the matter whilst Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey flatly refused to comment on the matter.

Jeffrey was at the court the whole day on Monday when judge Healey Potani technically fired vice-president Everton Chimulirenji and replaced him with Chilima.

Mark Bottomani, the minister of information and a government spokesperson, said he needed to consult on what the decision meant for the government.

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party publicity secretary Maurice Munthali and his UTM counterpart Joseph Chidanti Malunga welcomed the ruling.

The described “widespread, systematic and grave” irregularities in the annulled poll, saying it hoped the ruling would not “destroy the nation”.

Hundreds of opposition supporters took to the streets to celebrate the judgement.

