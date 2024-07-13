DPP National Director of Logistics aspirant Kenneth Bwanali denounces autocratic tendencies in the party

Senior member and aspiring National Director of Logistics in the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Kenneth Lawson Bwanali, has denounced autocracy reigning in the party, arguing the tendency erodes the foundational pillars of democracy.

The denunciation follows a directive from DPP governors Alfred Gangata, Jap Mhango, Chimwemwe Chipungu, Mary Navicha, Chipiliro Mpinganjira, Dr. Mwale, and Dr. Jean Mathanga, mandating the party’s regional governors to campaign with a preordained list of candidates at the forthcoming DPP convention.

Bwanali argues that this directive is a gross violation of democratic principles and ethics.

He made the sentiments in a letter addressed to Mphepo, asking Mphepo to discipline the governors.

“Their directive, issued during a meeting two days prior, mandating DPP regional governors to campaign with a preordained list of candidates at the forthcoming DPP convention, is a gross violation of democratic principles and ethics. This autocratic maneuver not only erodes the foundational pillars of democracy but also signifies a deplorable descent into authoritarianism,” said Bwanali.

He reminded Mphepo that the function of regional governors within the convention should be to foster an equitable and open environment, enabling all contenders to campaign equitably within their regions.

He further emphasized that delegate autonomy in selecting candidates based on competence and commitment to the party should be safeguarded without prejudice.

“I express my unequivocal disapproval and apprehension concerning this development. Immediate and resolute measures must be implemented to redress this transgression. I beseech President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika to expeditiously discipline these individuals, who concurrently hold roles within the convention’s organizing committee. Moreover, I implore the President to ensure their suspension from party responsibilities until the conclusion of the convention,” he said.

“Upholding democratic principles and preserving the integrity of the DPP convention are imperative. We have faith that the President will promptly and decisively address this matter, fostering a climate that upholds democratic values and equity within the party,” concluded Bwanali.

There was no immediate comment from Mphepo.

