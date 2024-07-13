National Advocacy Platform condemns decision by 11 companies to stop enforcement of ban on thin plastics

National Advocacy Platform (NAP) has condemned the decision by 11 companies to obtain yet another court order stopping the enforcement of the ban on thin plastics.

The injunction comes merely days after the court lifted the earlier one, paving the way for the implementation of the ban.

On June 20, 2024, the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed the case the plastic manufacturers brought before it for judicial review.

However, this did not please the manufacturers, which include Jagot Plastics, O.G Plastics Industries, Plastimax, Polypack, QINGDAO Recycling LTD, Sharma Industries, Shore Rubber, Flexo Pack, City Plastic Industry, G. Plastics Wholesale and Retail, and G.S Plastic Industry.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Frank Namangale, the 11 companies have collectively obtained an order granting an extension of time, permission to apply for judicial review, an injunction, and referral of the matter as a constitutional issue against a government’s intent to commence enforcement activities on 8th July, 2024.

NAP chairperson Benedicto Kondowe has therefore condemned the decision by these 11 companies to stop the government from assuming its duty to create an enabling environment for businesses.

Kondowe argued that the government holds both a moral and legal obligation to mitigate the adverse and irreparable environmental impacts of thin plastics for the benefit of present and future generations.

“The environmental hazards posed by thin plastics are significant, contributing to pollution, harming wildlife, and threatening public health. NAP urges all stakeholders, including the judiciary, government, and businesses, to recognize the gravity of this issue and prioritize the well-being of our environment and citizens. Sustainable business practices and environmental stewardship must go hand in hand to ensure a healthier and more prosperous Malawi for all,” he said.

