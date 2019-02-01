DPP official encroaches Mangochi Hospital land, builds guest house

Ministry of Health and Populations has opened the new Mangochi Maternity wing which has been constructed with funds from the Icelandic Government through its development arm of Iceida but the project has met some challenges following revelations that some people, including former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Mangochi District Governor Salire Mdala encroached into the hospital land.

The DPP official enroached into an area which was earmarked for construction of a facility which is among other things used to dispose of umbilical codes.

Mdala is said to have used his powers as DPP governor threatening District Commissioner and Mangochi Town Council Chief executive officers as well as the District Health Officers into allowing him to construct a guest house at the public land.

By that time, Mangochi Town Council Chief Executive officer was the late Andrew Misomali, while the District health officer was Dr William Peno.

“We have decided to let them have the land because we could not have powers to stop them due to their connections with the ruling party. It is very unfortunate that we have failed to construct some of the facilities because the land has been taken over by some members of the community who had connections with ruling party,” said a Member of the Health Advisory Committee who refused to be named.

Among others, health officials in the district have expressed concern that security and privacy of the patients will be compromised due to availability of residential facilities within the hospital premises.

What it means is that, guests to Mdala’s house will be using the hospitals main gate to access the house which has no direct access from the main road.

However, Mdala has been defiant claiming that the land where the hospital is built belongs to him as he is related to Group Village headman Michesi.

Despite these challenges, Mangochi District Commissioner Moses Chimphepo has announced that the facility will be operational as normal

