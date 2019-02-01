Ministry of Gender promotes learning through play: Early Childhood Development

In an effort to enhance Early Childhood Development (ECD) initiatives, the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare has officially launched an innovative programme called smart kids in order to enrich young minds to reach their fullest potential.

The programme which caters to children between the ages of 3-5 years provides play materials that are catered to enhance their numeracy, literacy and life skills as they play and interact with one another.

Speaking at the launch on Wednesday in Lilongwe, Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Cecelia Chazama highlighted the importance of ECD in ensuring that the nation produces productive citizens who have the capacity would develop the country.

“Government recognizes that early childhood is a crucial time in the development of an individual therefore a lot of time, resources and effort is being spent to support and promote the welfare of children in Malawi,” she stated.

Chazama added that programmes and policies such as the National Policy on Integrated ECD are helping to improve and shape ECD services in the rural communities to nurture young learners.

“The innovative play materials in the smart kids program will stimulate and connect children to the digital world helping them to become better thinkers and learn faster in the process” she observed.

Smart kid South African Representative, Fatima Bulbulia applauded the programme for providing a great foundation to inspire young learners to discover their true potential

“This programme has been successful for the past 15 years in South Africa, I am confident it will work as well in the country as it aims to change their mindset at ECD stage and enhance their learning by providing them with the proper tools to stimulate their minds” she noted.

This first phase of the programme is currently being implemented in four schools both private and public schools in Lilongwe with the aim of expanding to more schools across the country.

