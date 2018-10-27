DPP play down claims it has approached Joyce Banda for electoral alliance with PP

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has downplayed claims by People’s Party (PP) that despite suggestions that former president Joyce Banda’s anti-corruption record was poor the ruling party has approached Banda’s party for possible electoral alliance.

PP secretary general Ibrahim Matola said DPP, Malawi Congress party (MCP) and United Transformation Movement (UTM) approached the former ruling party for a possible electoral alliance in the May 21 2019 tripartite elections.

Matola said all major political parties have approached PP except the United Democratic Front [UDF].

He said the party’s NEC [national executive committee] is “yet to make up our mind on who to partner with during the polls.”

However, DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said he was not aware of his party’s attempts to join forces with PP which formed government between 2012 and 2014.

“I don’t know if there have been any talks as regards that issue,” said Dausi, who is also government official spokesperson.

His comments were reported by Weekend Nation newspaper which also had MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali confirming what he described as “unofficial” talks on alliances with several parties including the PP.

DPP has been in a working relationship with the UDF whose leader Atupele Muluzi is a Cabinet minister.

In November last year, a 10-member PP delegation comprising members of Parliament (MP) met President Peter Mutharika at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe to bargain that Banda, who was in self-imposed exile that time, should have a safe passage return home without arrest and in return offer a possible working relationship.

The State House meeting with Mutharika resulted in cracks within the rank and file of PP before some of its legislators such as Malani Mtonga of Karonga South and Monkey legislator Ralph Jooma pulled a fast one and defected to the ruling party. Former PP parliamemtary leader Uladi Mussa also joined DPP where he is now vice president (central region).

