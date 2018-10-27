Catholic priest Chiuta reportedly shamed for having romantic fun with staff

A Catholic priest Rev. Fr. Charles Mukhalira Chiuta Dhlovu of the Mzuzu Diocese in Malawi, has been criticized after a picture of him getting comfortable with his staff at Chikale Beach in Nkhata-Bay emerged.
The clergyman is captured at the shore of Chikale beach with a lady identified as Grace Mwiwa – one of his working staff at a church community radio station called Tigabane in the city Mzuzu.
Both are captured in cosy outfits as they attended a beach party organized by the church.
“It’s very embarrassing I tell you. The Father might have forgotten his law of celibacy. The way he was holding and touching the lady in the water, it appears they are madly in love,” said one woman who did not want her name to be disclosed.
The staff who is a presenter at the church’s media platform might have received a recent boost in her career due to her relationship with the priest.
Workers at the station have been complaining of going for months without pay and a meagre honorarium saying the father uses the money meant for running the station for his own personal benefits.
The father looks at her like her own daughter inuyo mukowona this picture with ur evil dirty mind and thinking beyond what the father is doing, the picture doesn’t say all what u are writing give us other pictures or evidence that is incriminating then we will judge him accordingly but kodi being a father does it mean he can’t associate or have fun with females co workers or friends? He can only not sleep with them. So tiwonenseni picture ali ku room limodzi or else palibe nkhani apa.
Wasting your precious time in writing this nonsense. It’s clear that another member of staff was taking the picture. Malawians let’s focus our attention on real things please
This is another Rev Billy Gama of Bt CCAP. Their churches do nothing to descipline such idiots. Church members, please wake and denounce such ungodly tendencies if churches are to retain their respect. Or castrate such pastors once and for all
Get off your moral high horse you pathetic excuse of a journalist, let the priest be, just because you can’t get girls you wanna kill everybody’s buzz…smh…not cool, dude…not cool, get a life. Go out and do some real journalism, maybe you’ve got a chance of being somebody “which is highly unlikely”…but what do i know….in fact, you should commend priest guy for going after mature consenting persons and not underage boys as such nasty ungodly behaviour is rife among esteemed catholic robe wearing dudes.
in my opinion taking a photo with a lady doesn’t mean anything. looking closely at the photo i feel there is nothing romantic.