Catholic priest Chiuta reportedly shamed for having romantic fun with staff

A Catholic priest Rev. Fr. Charles Mukhalira Chiuta Dhlovu of the Mzuzu Diocese in Malawi, has been criticized after a picture of him getting comfortable with his staff at Chikale Beach in Nkhata-Bay emerged.

The clergyman is captured at the shore of Chikale beach with a lady identified as Grace Mwiwa – one of his working staff at a church community radio station called Tigabane in the city Mzuzu.

Both are captured in cosy outfits as they attended a beach party organized by the church.

“It’s very embarrassing I tell you. The Father might have forgotten his law of celibacy. The way he was holding and touching the lady in the water, it appears they are madly in love,” said one woman who did not want her name to be disclosed.

The staff who is a presenter at the church’s media platform might have received a recent boost in her career due to her relationship with the priest.

Workers at the station have been complaining of going for months without pay and a meagre honorarium saying the father uses the money meant for running the station for his own personal benefits.

