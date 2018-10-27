Minister Nankhumwa tours Zomba City development projects

Local Government and Rural Development minister, Kondwani Nankhumwa has said government, under the “able stewardship of President Peter Mutharika”, is committed to making sure that there is a good road network of roads in all cities, with street lights and good bridges for easy mobility.

Nankhumwa said this in Sadzi Township in the City of Zomba after he officially inaugurated the state-of-the-art Namalaka Bridge in the township on Friday, October 26, 2018

“This government introduced various funding windows for development such as the Infrastructure Development Fund, the Roads Fund Administration as well as the newly introduced community managed Social Economic Projects Fund to achieve rapid social and economic development in the country. This is to empower communities through their councils to implement projects like the ones that I have inspected and opened today,” he said.

Nankhumwa observed that social and economic development in Malawi can only take place if the road network is good and that people can easily travel from one place to another.

He said Namalaka Bridge, commonly known as ‘2 Billion Bridge’, which he had officially opened, was an icon to reckon with, as it represents Zomba city’s brighter future in terms of development.

“I also had the privilege of inspecting other projects that were wholly funded by the Malawi Government. These include roads (Mpunga, Sadzi and Mental Roads) that are being extended and new road projects. I have also appreciated the most talked about solar-powered street light,” said the minister, adding that this was a clear indication that funds from Malawi Government meant to develop Malawi cities, in particular, Zomba city council, are not going to waste.

Nankhumwa, who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament, said that the DPP government of President Mutharika shall continue allocating funds for various development projects in order to realize the President’s goal that all cities must have good road networks and lit up streets.

“Let me commend the political leadership and management of Zomba City Council for the timely completion of projects that we have all witnessed. I also commend you for identifying projects that are addressing social needs of the people. A special mention should also go to the management for the decision that was made to install solar-powered street lights. Congratulations for being the first council in Malawi to install solar lights and being able to protect when it was suspected that they could have been vandalized by now,” said the minister.

He also commended the people of Zomba City for “jealously guarding” the various developmental projects that are taking place there, saying there are hardly reported cases of vandalism in Zomba.

Before opening Namalaka Bridge, Nankhumwa led city council staff members and residents in a clean-up exercise downtown Zomba City, which was part of the commemoration of World Habitat Day and World Cities Day that is championed by UN-Habitat. This year’s theme was ‘Municipal Solid Waste Management’.

“It is the responsibility of each council to see to it that waste is properly managed to avoid causing various problems to humans. I therefore appeal to all councils to periodically carry out clean-up exercises to keep market places, boma areas and townships or urban places clean. Residents both in urban and rural areas should embrace a hygiene and health culture,” he said.

Other high-profile speakers at the event included PS for Local Government and Rural Development, Kinswell Dakamau, Mayor of the City of Zomba, Councillor Christopher Jana, CEO for Zomba City Council, Dyson Jangia, MP for Zomba Central, Patricia Kainga-Nangozo, DPP Deputy Secretary General, Charles Jika and Ward Councillor Edinah Mkula, among others.

