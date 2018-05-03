DPP plot to boo Malawi VP Chilima at Parliament: Mchacha pays party cadets

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been turned into a theatre of confusion a amid claims there is a plot to boo Vice-President Saulos Chilima at Friday’s State opening of National Budget session of Parliament in Lilongwe because of the Chilima-for-President crusade that is gaining support and possibly turn into a movement within the rank and file of the party.

DPP Southern Region governor Charles Mchacha, who was spotted driving around in the city shadowing the April 27 anti-government demonstrators organised by civil society organisations (CSOs) against disbursement of K4 billion fund to legislators and other issues, is said to be given the task to marshal the plot and has reportedly paid party youth cadets money so that they can sing praises to President Mutharika and disparaging comments aimed at Chilima.

The DPP cadets have also been instructed to cheer and chant for vice-president (South) George Chaponda.

The matter has also been taken to social media, with a DPP sympathiser Bob Chimkango posting under his Facebook name ‘Bog Khalifa’ condemning the move.

“Stop giving these boy these handouts to perpetrate such uncalled-for behaviour and violence. Empower them so they can make the right decisions and right choices,” Chimkango, a lawyer, wrote.

Former First Lady Callista Mutharika openly thrusts Vice President Saulos Chilima towards a presidential run under the DPP banner at the expense of incumbent Peter Mutharika—who is her brother in-law— a proposal which has been backed by some members of the party including legislators Bon Kalindo, Noel Masangwi and Allan Ngumuya.

Callista openly said her in-law President Mutharika is “aged”; hence, Malawians should not give him their vote and install Chilima as President instead.

The endorsement of Chilima has worsened the tension between the President and Vice President and divided the ruling DPP.

But Mchacha scoffed at the accusation that he is organising the DPP youth cadets to disrespect the VP, insisting the youths are only backing Mutharika as their presidential candidate for the 2019 elections.

“We resolved that President Mutharika was the only centre of power, and unanimously agreed that Mutharika would be our President beyond 2019. Those who choose to ignore this will face the full wrath of the party,” he said.

University of Livingstonia political analyst George Phiri warning the DPP youth plot to bring the government and the presidency into disrepute.

