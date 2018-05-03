I’m bonafide AFORD president—Mwenifumbo

Karonga Central parliamentarian, Frank Mwenifumbo, has reiterated that he is the “bonafide” leader of the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) elected by “bonafide” party members last Tuesday, May 1.

Mwenifumbo made the sentiments in an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times that former president Chakufwa Chihana’s convention on Wednesday was totally illegal.

“The court ordered that the convention should be held on Tuesday, May. Where did he get the mandate to hold another convention on Wednesday?” queried Mwenifumbo.

According to Mwenifumbo, it is sad that Chihana was behaving in such a manner.

“This is an era of people power. People must decide, and they decided. The problem is that he takes AFORD as a personal estate. It is sad,” said a relaxed Mwenifumbo.

He added: “He has to respect the rule of law. The courts. He must accept that people are tired with his dictatorial leadership.”

Mwenifumbo, who said has donated one of his houses in Lilongwe’s Area 49 as the party’s national office, said it was no longer time for trivia.

“We have started work. I was surprised when I was travelling around for campaign that AFORD is actually a powerful party in the country. It is a national party. It simply needs proper and sober leadership to be rekindled,” he said.

But Chihana, who also claims to be AFORD president following another “convention” on Wednesday, said—in his acceptance speech—that the party “is not a family estate”

He said: “The party belongs to the people. The only thing which my father left to me is my big estate, not a political party. I will now go flat out to take the party to the people. We have been in court for a long time. I had no time to work but now I pledge to ensure that the part belongs to the people.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :