Malawi government officially launches 50:50 Campaign

The Ministry of Gender, Disabilities and Social Welfare, Jean Kalirani, on Thursday launched the 50:50 campaign whose purpose is to lobby for more women into politics ahead of the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Kalirani said the campaign, which was launched some time ago, needs to be practical.

She said government is committed to ensure that more women take up positions as councilors and Members of Parliament (MPs).

“The 50:50 campaign management agency us a new concept in the running of the campaign fighting to increase women representation in elected and other leadership positions in Malawi.

“The agency was born out of the need refocus the campaign, an idea wholly owned by the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare with financial support from the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Malawi,” said Kalirani.

She quickly bemoaned some cultural beliefs which do not recognize the roles women posit for the meaningful development of the country.

And, NGO gender coordinating network chairperson, Emma Kaliya, blamed patriarchy as the reason why women do not make it to parliament.

Women who attended the launch showed commitment that they would participate in the 2019 elections.

Said Kaliya: “There is an issue of patriarchy which plays an invisible role.”

The 50:50 campaign will run till 2019. It is a consortium of Centre for Society Strengthening (CSS) and Action Aid Malawi.

