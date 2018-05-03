SRNL launch on Saturday as Thunder takes on Serenity

The 2018 Rainbow Paints Southern Region Netball League will throw off on Saturday at Blantyre Youth Centre, where a number of games have been lined-up with the launch.

Southern Region Netball League general secretary, Annie Hanjahanja told the media on Thursday that all is set for the launch which is expected to start at 11:00am.

“We are ready to throw off the League and the whole program will start in the morning where by speeches and games will be on the program,” she said.

For instance, the first game will involve Polytechnic against Shizaella at 11am, before speeches at 12:30pm.

After speeches, there will be the second game which will involve Thunder Queens and Serenity, before league holders, Kukoma Diamonds lined up against Prison Sisters.

Hanjahanja has urged all netball lovers in Blantyre and surrounding areas to come in their large numbers at BYC to watch Malawi’s cream della cream in netball.

“Lets us all converge at BYC to appreciate skill and fun. There are a number of activities that has been lined up apart from the games,” she said.

Launch and throw off of Rainbow Paints Blantyre and Districts Netball League

Venue….Blantyre Youth Centre

Date. Saturday 12 th May 2018

Programme

11am.. Polytechnic vs Shizaella Queens

12 .30pm. Speeches

1.30pm. Thunder Queens vs Serenity Stars

3.00pm...Kukoma Diamond’s vs Prison Sisters

