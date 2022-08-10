DPP presidential aspirant Prophet David Mbewe denied permission to launch movement in Blantyre

Blantyre District Council and Blantyre City Council (BCC) have refused to grant Prophet David Mbewe permission to launch his new movement called Freedom of Worship and Economic Liberation Movement (FOWEL).

The rejection has suffocated Mbewe who was scheduled to launch FOWEL this weekend barely a few days after United Democratic Front (UDF) member and son to former President Bakili Muluzi, Francis Muluzi, revealed that Mbewe, would lead the UDF and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) coalition in the 2025 presidential election.

Mbewe said in an interview on Wednesday that the launch of the movement was slated for 17th October, 2022, at Njamba Freedom Park, but is now hanging in balance following the decision by both Blantyre District Council and BCC to refuse to give the movement venue clearance despite several efforts by the FOWEL Secretariat, a move he suspects to be politically motivated.

The Prophet is among the list of presidential aspirants for the erstwhile governing DPP. Others are Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, Kondwani Nankhumwa, Joseph Mwanamvekha, Bright Msaka and Arthur Peter Mutharika.

“For some months, Blantyre City Assembly is referring FOWEL officials to Blantyre District Council whereas Blantyre District Council is referring them to Blantyre City Assembly,” he said.

However, the FOWEL President Prophet Mbewe said he is “not moved with political persecution as the launch will still take place whether in a tree or a house but is assured of victory in the 2025 elections.”

Mbewe is the founder and overseer of the Living Word Evangelical Church (LIWEC). He also heads Freedom of Worship Association of Malawi (FOWAM) and Prophetic Ministries Association of Malawi (PROMAM) as president.

On July 26, 2022, Mbewe wrote DC Nkasala requesting for permission to launch his new movement at Njamba Freedom Park.

But in his reply dated August 9, 2022, Nkasala refused to grant the permission, stating that the park in question is outside his jurisdiction.

But Mbewe, in a phone conversation, suspected that there could some politics being played in the process.

“I believe we have been denied access to the place because they suspect that it is a political movement. But this is not a political movement,” he said.

Mbewe refused to comment on whether the alleged anointing of Msaka by former First Lady Gertrude Mutharika would disadvantage him at the party convention.

