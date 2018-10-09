DPP primaries start with battle of ex-CEOs:  Rosemary Mkandawire defeats Bruce Munthali in Mzimba North

October 9, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 4 Comments

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Monday rolled out its parliamentary and local government primary elections in the Northern Region ahead of next year’s tripartite elections with former chief executive officer (CEO) of Toyota Malawi; Rosemary Mkandawire thoroughly defeated former CEO of Tobacco Control Commission, Bruce Munthali.

Bruce Munthali left while Rosemary Mkandawire having hundreds rallying behind her in Mzimba North during DPP primaries on Monday

But Munthali withdrew from the race after first round where he had three people only behind him when 300 members of DPP eligible to vote were behind Mkandawire.

Mkandawire said she was delighted that party members have confidence in her and called for unity, saying the main battle is on May 21 2019.

“We have to remain united for DPP to win in president, parliamentary and local government in next year’s elections,” she said.

But Munthali told presiding officer Songazaudzu Sajeni that he had withdrawn because of personal reasons.

He however changed tune he had pulled out of the race because “there were flaws in the process.”

DPP regional governor (North) Kenneth Sanga has since pleaded with party officials who will lose in the primaries, to support the party and winning candidates.

“We are asking them to accept the outcome of the results and support those that will win,” he said.

DPP continues with the primaries for the rest of Mzimba Tuesday on October 9 while Nkhata Bay’s turn is on October 10.

The DPP is the second party to hold primaries after the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which had some of its primaries marred by protests from losing aspirants.

4
Mphondo
Guest
Mphondo

Wakhawula pera Bruce, uluchitapo vichi iwe kuti ukwezge ulimi wahona kuno? Watinyoza vilimika namwaka kutigula hona masensi ndalama ukwiba. Khawu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
25 minutes ago
Mzaliwa
Guest
Mzaliwa

Akutani kodi ameneyo yekhayekha, akumumeta? kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
32 minutes ago
kaka ni dada
Guest
kaka ni dada

Madala team mukumva bwanji mdala mzanu akudandaulatu apa. DPP ikupitilira kugawikana ndiye ithelatu.
Cadet tsekula pakamwa tikumve.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
33 minutes ago
Maunits
Guest
Maunits

Chipani cha adadi kkkkkkk koma mulimba 2019

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

