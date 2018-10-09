Mary Chilima voted Malawi fashion icon 2018: Tunosiwe is model of the year, PH suits scoops designer award

October 9, 2018 Mpho Musowa - Nyasa Times

The winners of the inaugural 2018 Urban Music People (UMP) Fashion Awards were unveiled in Mzuzu Fashion Week show at Kentam Mall  on Saturday which saw Mary Chilima, wife to Vice-President Saulos Chilima, named Fashion Icon of the year.

Mrs Mary Chilima smiling at the church event: Voted fashion icon 2018

Malawian singer Hazel Mak got her award

Roy View Banda

Chilima was awarded in the  recognises individuals who have made a huge impression on the country’s and style scene.

The awards were a brainchild of UMP who used the Mzuzu Fashion Week  platform to promote and celebrate Malawi’s arts, fashion and culture.

Tunosiwe Mwakalinga was given the award as Female Model of the Year  while Male Model of the Year went to Stanley Matinti Biliati.

UK based singer Hazel Mak outclassed Sangie and Zani Challe as Most Fashionable Celebrity award in the female category while Tay Grin won the award in  mate category which had Bucci and Toast as other nominees.

Fashion Designer of the Year went to Roy View Banda, Best New Fashion Designer (PH Suits).

UMP Projects Manager  Wisdom Phangasaid judges and fans nominated the artists through social media and the public contributed 30 percent of the votes while the judges contributed 70 percent.

“Congratulations to all the winners. Thanks to UMP fans for their overwhelming support and for voting, and to our judges for a job well done. The patrons in Mzuzu were well pleased with the winners,” said  Phanga.

UMP’s mission is to promote and celebrate Malawi’s art, fashion and culture, hence contributing to the country’s socioeconomic development.

It  also produces popular music awards and a music festival, and UMP Fashion Awards will be an annual feature, while appealing for increased public and corporate support.

