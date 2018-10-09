Accomplished Malawi scholar Thandika Mkandawire to receive York University honorary degree in Canada

Accomplished scholar and professor of African Development at the London School of Economics, Thandika Mkandawire from Malawi will n October 14 2018 be conferrd an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the York University in Canada, Nyasa Times has learnt.

The letter from the University’s President which Nyasa Times has seen says, in conferring the degree, the Senate of York University wishes to recognize Mkandawire’s scholarship and research in development studies.

“Your international leadership, extensive experience in policy and advocacy, published works, and demonstrated excellence as an academic, in addition to your commitment to social justice, is commendable and serves as a model worthy of emulation by our graduands,” reads the letter.

Mkandawire is a former Director of the United Nations Research Institute for Social Development and the first person to take on the new position of Chair in African Development at the London School of Economics.

A Swedish national of Malawian origin, he is an economist with many years’ experience in the promotion of comparative research on development issues. He was formerly Director of the Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa.

Mkandawire, who has published broadly on the social sciences in Africa and on problems of policy-making, adjustment and democratisation; also served as Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Development Research in Copenhagen and has taught at the Universities of Stockholm and Zimbabwe.

He has held the Olof Palme Professor for Peace with the Institute for Future Studies in Stockholm.

Mkandawire studied economics at Ohio State University and the University of Stockholm. He holds a Doctorate in Letters from Rhodes University.

He did his Secondary studies at Zomba Catholic Secondary School.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :