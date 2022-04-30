DPP regional governor given a suspended sentence for assaulting MCP secretary general in a row over 2020 polls

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the centre David Kambalame has been given a year suspended sentence for slapping MCP secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka.

The assault happened in the run up to the court sanctioned June 23, 2020 presidential election at a police station in Lilongwe where Mkaka had gone to lodge a complaint over suspected rigging.

Lilongwe senior resident magistrate Shyleen Chirwa has suspended the sentence to six months.

Delivering the sentence on behalf of senior Resident magistrate Shyleen Chirwa, senior Resident magistrate Florence Msekandiana said among others the court has considered that Kambalame is the first offender as prayed for by the defence hence the suspended sentence.

Kambalame’s lawyer Oscar Taulo said he is satisfied with the court’s decision.

Kambalame was arrested in July 2020 for assaulting Mkaka prior to the court sanction fresh presidential elections.

