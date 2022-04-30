Chikulamayembe chieftaincy installation wrangle turns violent

Angry faction of Mtima Gondwe on the ongoing wrangle of the Chikulamayembe chieftaincy turned violent on Friday in Bolero, Rumphi as they smashed vehicles ahead of the installation of Joseph Bongololo Gondwe.

The angry protesters smashed government vehicles and a caterpillar which was maintaining a road to the chieftaincy installation venue.

Spokesperson for Mtima Gondwe Group, village headman Hunga says the protests is to show their anger against President Lazarus Chakwera’s decision to approve the installation of Joseph Bongololo Gondwe as paramount chief Chikulamayembe.

Hunga said as President Chakwera will be presiding over the installation ceremony of Joseph Bongololo Gondwe, they will also be holding a cultural event at Mtima Gondwe’s residents, installing him as Paramount chief Chikulamayembe as well.

But Public relations officer for Local Government Anjoya Mwanza says nothing changes as all is set for the installation of the new Paramount chief.

Mwanza said Joseph Bongololo Gondwe this Saturday.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!