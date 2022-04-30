Chakwera exonerates himself from Chikulamayembe chieftaincy wrangle

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has said he does not interfere in chieftaincy issues, saying each tribe in the country has its own traditions and culture which it follows when installing a traditional leader.

President Dr Chakwera said this on Friday in Mzimba at a development rally he held after inspecting crops in the district.

President Dr Lazarus is on Saturday expected to install Joseph Bongololo Gondwe as Paramount Chikulamayembe amid accusations from another faction that the government interfered with the choice of the new Paramount chief.

But Chakwera, without referring to the Chikulamayembe chieftaincy wrangle, said the government is guided by cultural and traditional values of the area when installing a new chief.

“As the Head of State, I am above the decisions of who to install as a traditional leader in an area,” said Chakwera.

President Dr Chakwera assured Malawians that the government follows all due processes before installing a traditional leader.

Earlier in the day, an angry faction of Mtima Gondwe on the ongoing wrangle of the Chikulamayembe chieftaincy turned violent in Bolero, Rumphi as they smashed vehicles ahead of the installation of Joseph Bongololo Gondwe.

The angry protesters smashed government vehicles and a caterpillar which was maintaining a road to the chieftaincy installation venue.

But Public relations officer for Local Government Anjoya Mwanza says nothing changes as all is set for the installation of the new Paramount chief.

