Exploit University Graduates over 600 students advised to go and create jobs 

Exploit University on Friday graduated 600 students in various faculties and programmes at the Maginificent Bingu International Convention Center in the Capital City Lilongwe.

The graduating students are drawn from various programmes who have been conferred with University Certificates, Diplomas, Degrees, and Doctorate Degrees.

University Marketing executive Ashraf Patridge says all is set for the event to accord the hard working students with the necessary accolades.

Speaking during the ceremony President of University Dr. Desmond Bikoko commanded the graduating students to go and create jobs.

Bikoko urged the graduating students to use the skills gained to and create jobs.

“I know some may not have opportunity to find jobs you want don’t despair because you already have necessary skills to do your own things and it is hope that you will be managers of your own ship,” he said.

Bikoko thanked all members of Exploits University staff who have worked tirelessly to work hard to make the graduation ceremony a success.

“They are the heart and soul of Exploits University and committed to our mission of improving education as anyone, and they deserve a huge round of applause.

I also want to express my gratitude to the University Board of Governors for the oversight and leadership roles they provide to the Exploits University. I also leant with Joy that one of our board members is graduating today….Robert Mkwezalamba.”

He said the Exploits University growths and strides are the results of combined efforts by the Madison Trustees, the Board of Governors, Staff members students and parents. Our collective efforts have paid huge dividends and we should all be proud of what we have achieved together. I am very confident about the future of Exploits University.

He said since 2018 and after the acquisition of EU by Madison Holdings, the University has worked tirelessly to improve academic standards and quality of lecturers recruited.

“We have invested heavily in our people ( four of our members of staff are graduating today) the infrastructure

learning materials with a vision for presence in all three regions of Malawi and beyond.

“This is an important event where we gonna give the papers to the students who have completed their studies, this is an important event where 500 students will walk home and be decorated with degrees Diplomas, Degrees, and PhDs.” He said.

Exploits University is a premier university with qualified human personnel to assist one get the dynamic business knowledge needed to survive in the real world. The institution is accredited by the National Council of Higher Education (NCHE)

Some of the programmes which the students being offered include Diploma in management studies, Bachelor of Accountancy, Bachelor of Arts in Health Systems Management.

Other programs include Bachelor of arts in human Resource Management, Bachelor of business Administration, Bachelor of arts in Logistics and supply chain Management and postgraduate programmes of Masters and PhDs.

