DPP ridiculous to demand Tumbuka chiefs say ‘thanks’ to Mutharika – Chikulamayembe

Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe of Rumphi has said he is disappointed with the tendence by top gurus of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to force Tumbuka chiefs in his district to go and meet President Peter Mutharika and thank him for various development projects in the district.

He said DPP campaign director Jappies Mhango, who is also Minister of Transport and Public Works, asked the Paramount Chief and Rumphi traditional leaders to meet Mutharika at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe to “thank the President” for appointing three people from Rumphi to senior positions in government.

Mhango said apart from him, President Mutharika appointed other two sons of Rumphi in key government positions, mentioning DPP legal adviser and the country’s Attorney General Charles Mhango and Lieutenant Genral Vincent Nundwe as Malawi Defence Force deputy commander responsible for operations

The Minister said Chikulamayembe and other chiefs should also thank Mutharika for various development projects in the district.

But Chikulamayembe said after taking a huge amount of thought, it will be unwise to go on such a praise-singing trip.

“It is proper to say thank you when one does something good, but forcing it makes you appear desperate for recognition,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chikulamayembe has forgiven DPP for the fracas that its youth cadets caused during the Gonapamuhanya cultural event last year.

During the ceremony on September 30 2017, DPP youth cadets, clad in their party attire, threw stones at leaders of opposition political parties that attended the ceremony at Bolero in Rumphi.

A woman only identified as Nyaunthali, who was part of a Zambian delegation to the ceremony died in the wee hours of October 1 after her blood pressure (BP) rose due following the fracas.

Chikulamayembe then accused the ruling party for the fracas, and demanded an apology from Mutharika for the ‘sins’ of his cadets.

During the cultural event, the Tumbuka people commemorate the first Chikulamayembe named Gonapamuhanya because of his tendency to bask in the sun after a meal.

