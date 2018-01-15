Nkhata Bay youths want community college to teach them boat and fish cage making

Youth in Nkhata Bay want boat and fish cage making to be included on the list of subjects to be taught at the districts community technical college to be opened soon.

Nkhata Bay District Commissioner, Alex Mdooko said Wednesday that the youth feel boat and fish cage making skills are most relevant to the lakeshore district.

He was briefing Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Francis Kasaila when he toured the facility to appreciate progress of the rehabilitation works of old Nkhata Bay District Hospital which is being turned into the community college.

Mdooko said due to the topography of the district courses like bricklaying are not preferred in the district.

Apparently, people in the district are known for their smartness; therefore, do not want to do jobs that would make them look dirty.

Courses to be offered at Nkhata Bay Community Technical College are motor vehicle mechanics (MVA), plumbing, bricklaying, welding and carpentry.

To this effect, the Minister asked TEVETA to look into the matter saying some areas like Nkhata Bay have their own needs because of their geographical positions.

Kasaila assured people of Nkhata Bay that the college would be opened soon saying government wants every district to have an operational technical college by the end of this year.

“My ministry will work closely with the council and the contractors to make sure that the works are completed on time,” he said.

