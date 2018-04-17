DPP says Chilima free to remain silent on Mutharika’s succession

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has said it will not force vice president Saulos Chilima to break his silence on the raging debate on whether he should replace President Peter Mutharika as party presidential candidate or not.

The DPP spokesperson Francis Kasaila said it is up to Chilima to make a decision on whether to open his mouth or not in the current political circumstances surrounding the party.

“It is up to him to make a decision but the party will not stop people from thinking which way they think and speaking on the issue. This is a democratic party and we believe this is what is democracy is all about,” said Kasaila.

Kasaila said the party will make its official stand on the matter at an appropriate time.

But the DPP secretary general Grazider Jeffrey and some top party officials have said Mutharika remains the party presidential candidate for the 2019 polls.

“At an appropriate time, the party will see how to deal with the issue,” said Kasaila.

However, the party youth wing has already asked its youth director Lewis Ngalande to resign and in the north, the party has asked its vice governor for the region Afick Mbewe to resign for openly backing the Chilima candidacy in the election.

Those who back Chilima say he is young, intelligent, energenic, vibrant and charismatic as opposed to Mutharika whom they say is too old and incompetent to rule the country for another term.

However, those who back Mutharika say he is mature, experienced, exposed and wise who has already made significant infrastructural development in the country.

