Malawi VP Chilima visits Nkhotakota flood victims: Over 6500 people displaced

State Vice President and Minister Responsible for Disaster Management Affairs, Dr Saulos Chilima on Tuesday visited Nkhotakota district to appreciate and assess the extent of damage caused by heavy rains and strong winds that have left over 6500 people destitute.

Chilima also presented relief items which included maize and kitchen utensils to flood victims that converged at Mkaika Primary School, Chia Junior Primary School and Kandere Grounds in the district.

The vice president pledged support to both affected victims and those who do not have enough food to carry them throughout the year saying the government is ready to assist.

“The Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee (MVAC) report will be out soon and it will help us identify all the vulnerable people and address their challenges accordingly. The government, through the leadership of Professor Peter Mutharika will make sure that no one dies of hunger,” he said.

He urged the people responsible for handling the supplements to distribute and use them accordingly, “I ask assessment team to accord the verification and distribution exercise the respect it deserves. The relief items should only go to those who are affected by the floods and those who receive the materials should use them for intended purpose,” emphasized the Vice president.

Chilima encouraged the people to address climate change issues by planting more trees in order to avoid and reduce such disasters.

He asked nongovernmental organizations and well-wishers to come forward and assist the vulnerable communities so that together they achieve government’s goal of having a hunger free nation.

Speaking during the same function, Nkhotakota District Commissioner (DC) Felix Mkandawire said that the extent of the damage is very huge with 1266 households affected.

He explained that the figures are expected to rise as the verification team was still in the communities assessing the damage.

“The verification team is still on the ground. All the traditional authorities have been affected but other areas are inaccessible due to the roads have been damaged thereby slowing the process.

“We also ask the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) to help us train Area Civil Protection Committees (ACPCs) and Village Civil Protection Committees (ACPCs) that are vital in the assessment so that next time we will work together hence reducing workload and time frame,” he pleaded.

He also mentioned that big hectares of crops like maize, rice and cassava have been washed away.

Some of the affected population got injured during the disaster but most of the injured people were treated at Nkhotakota District Hospital as outpatients.

The lakeshore district received continuous rains from April 9 to 13, 2018 which led to the swelling of rivers in the same way flooding most parts of the area.

Meanwhile, some of the displaced people are seeking refuge at Mkaika and Dwambazi Primary schools in the district

