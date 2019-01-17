DPP says Mutharika to win Malawi polls: ‘Take it or leave it’

January 17, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says its torch bearer in the highly contentious 2019 tripartite elections will win the polls with a wide margin.

President Mutharika:  Tipped to win second term

DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said President Peter Mutharika has a robust campaign as well as infrastructural development which puts him at an advantage than his political opponents.

“The President has achieved tremendous development in health, education and there is stability of the kwacha. This has resulted in donor confidence,” said Dausi.

He said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said Malawi has over performed on fiscal discipline under Mutharika.

The Institute of Public Opinion and Research (Ipor) in its report on the political environment in Malawi in the run-up to the 2019 elections  said Mutharika is likely to win the May 21  presidential elections,

A  new country report for Malawi released by London-based Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) has also suggested Mutharika may win.

Mutharika’s edge is attributed mainly to the demographic advantage that the Southern Region has over other regions.

Wait for the vote, its just around the corner. Mutha ngati makatani.

