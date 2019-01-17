Kukoma Diamonds are invincibles in Malawi netball: Went a season without defeat

Kukoma Diamonds is proving to be the greatest Malawi netball team ever with  their crowning achievement as champions is unmatched having swept  all domestic trophies without a defeat.

Kukoma Diamonds

Kukoma Diamons star player in action

Apart cfrom the title in Rainbow Paints Blantyre and District Netball  League, the Kukoma Diamonds also won Kombeza Big 4 Bonanza and the recently the  Presidential National Netball Championship.

Sponsors of the club, Kukoma Cooking Oil manufacturers Cooking and Refinery Industry (Cori) said they are  proud of the unbeaten run, pledging to continue bankrolling Kukoma Diamonds currently at the tune of  K9 million a season.

“We are committed to keep on supporting them financially,” said Cori sponsorship manager Violet Kapolo.

He said the sponsors are pleased that Kukoma Diamonds performed “extremenly well” in the just-ended season.

Captain Caroline  Mtukule-Ngwira who was both the heart and brain of the team credited Cori sponsorship for motivating the players.

Kukoma Diamonds  first achieved a similar  feat of not losing a match in all competition in 2012  season when they grabbed  the league title, the Presidential Cup, the Standard Bank Cup and the Toyota Malawi netball championship.

