MEC rejects Ras Chikomeni presidential victory claims

January 17, 2019 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times, 4 Comments

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has rejected one of the presidential pretenders Ras Chikomeni David Chirwa claims that the electoral body has tipped him to win the May 21 presidential race resoundingly.

Ras Chikomeni Chirwa aspires for presidency

Chikomeni Chirwa is among the 18 candidates that have for far collected nomination forms from MEC to contest in the presidential elections.

The aspirants  are all expected to pay a nomination fee of K2 million each and submit the forms next months to be eligible to participate in the elections.

But Chikomeni claimed MEC had tipped him to win the polls with landslide.

MEC spokesman Sangwani Mwafulirwa said the claims were outrageous, saying none of the electoral staff had tipped Ras Chikomeni to win the polls.

Mwafulirwa said all presidential hopefuls when they collect nomination forms are treated equally without discrimination.

“MEC offers advice to the aspirants on how to fill nomination paper and it ends there,” said Mwafulirwa.

Among others who have collected nominations include Lazarus Chakwera (Malawi Congress Party (MCP); Peter Mutharika (Democratic Progressive Party (DPP); Saulos Chilima (United Transformation Movement Party (UTM); Joyce Banda (People’s Party (PP); Atupele Muluzi (United Democratic Front (UDF).

Some are Chris Daza (Democratic People’s Congress (Depeco); Cassim Chilumpha (Tikonze People’s Movement); Chimbuna Belekiah for the United Independence Party (UIP) Chimbuna Belekiah; Peter Kuwani for Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD). Others are Henry Mbewe, Smart Swira, and Baxter Natulu.

MEC has  said academic or educational qualifications like holding a Malawi School Certificate (MSCE) or a first degree are not part of the eligibility criteria for any elective position whether as President, MP or Councillor.

Adada
Guest
Adada

yOU have my Vote Ras Chikomeni enawa atikanika kkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 minutes ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Nawonso a Mec, did they have to respond?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
16 minutes ago
POOR MAN FEEL IT
Guest
POOR MAN FEEL IT

KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK KOMA GUYS AMULAKWILA PRESEDENT WATHUYI MUKUONA BWANJI

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
41 minutes ago
To God Be The Glory
Guest
To God Be The Glory

How?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 minutes ago

