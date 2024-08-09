DPP set for its August 18th Convention, APM reiterates Malawi needs ‘his proven leadership’

As the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says it’s set for its elective conference on 18th August 2024, the party’s leader Peter Mutharika has reiterated that Malawi is currently a fractured society that needs ‘his proven leadership’ to heal.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Mutharika—who is going unchallenged at the convention on the top most position—says Malawi is currently at a pivotal moment in our history, where the choices we make today will shape the future of Malawi for generations to come.

“In just a few weeks, our party will convene for a crucial elective conference under the theme “A Return to Proven Leadership: A Call to All Malawians in Restoring Hope, Rebuilding the Economy, and Healing the Fractured Unity of Our Nation.” This is not just a routine event; it is a defining moment that will set the course for our party and our country. It is a call to action for all Malawians who believe in the power of change and the promise of a brighter tomorrow,” he wrote.

He added that our nation faces profound challenges—our economy has stumbled, and our unity has been strained.

“The Tonse Alliance has failed to deliver on its promises, and it is clear that their approach is not working. Now, more than ever, we need proven leadership to restore hope, rebuild our economy, and heal the divisions that have fractured our society,” he noted.

He further announced that in the coming days, the convention team and himself will be making more announcements and engaging with you on the details of the convention. He has since called on everyone’s involvement and support as the party works towards restoring hope and rebuilding Malawi.

