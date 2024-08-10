HRDC hails VP Michael Usi surprise visits to public office

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has commended steps which Malawi Vice President Dr Michael Usi has taken to make surprise visits to Ministries , Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

HRDC Chairperson Gift Trapence while speaking during an exclusive interview , said MDAs surprise visits promotes timeliness in reporting for duties.

Trapence said , there is need for more of these MDAs surprise visits because they encourages hardwork which translates into productivity.

“These visits are good to encourage the culture of reporting in good time at work. But we need more structured engagement with MDAs to make sure that the VP is able to follow up on the implementation of recommendations. There is also a need of focusing on the implementation of the reforms agenda to make sure that MDAs engagements are streamlined within the confine of reforms agenda, ” he said.

He said the visits promote Dr Lazarus Chakwera relationship with people and brings many positive effects on productivity and economic growth of our country.

Concurring with HRDC chair, another fierce Human rights advocate and social commentator , Undule Mwakasungula says

the visits demonstrate radar the Vice President’s commitment to ensuring that MDAs are functioning effectively and efficiently. That’s providing oversight and accountability.

He said in engaging with MDA officials and staff, the Vice President is identifying bottlenecks and challenges hindering productivity and economic growth hence need to improvement.

Mwakasungula says the visits could motivate MDAs staff to work harder, knowing they have top-level attention and support.

“The VP visits are helping to ensure MDAs are aligning their activities with government policies and priorities. But it is important that the visits to have clear objectives as without clear objectives, the visits might be seen as mere ceremonial, failing to yield tangible outcomes, ” he.said.

He said there is need to stablish follow up mechanisms to monitor and evaluate the impact of the visits, ensuring accountability and continuous improvement in the MDAs.

