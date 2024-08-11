Malawians want Chithyola investigated over cash-splashing galore ahead of MCP convention

Concerned Malawian, Messiah Kamundenga Zimba and Gift Kamanga, have demanded that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) should investigate Minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola Banda to establish where and how he sourced monies he distributed to delegates ahead of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) convention.

Zimba and Kamanga have also asked the graft-busting body to probe Minister of Homeland Security, Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, over similar issues.

In separate interviews, the two Malawians argued that Chithyola and Ng’oma are not “rich enough” that they could sponsor the pre-convention campaign using their own resources.

“Should we say ministers are getting billions in salaries? If not, where did the two ministers get the money they were distributing to the delegates?” asked Zimba.

On her part, Kamanga said probing this matter will be bring to an end fears, suspicions and speculations that the two ministers might have used public resources to finance their campaign.

“Considering that the nation already had a story about Chithyola Banda abused resources while he was at his Chinansi Foundation, I believe that an investigation would help to clear the mist surrounding his behavior,” she said.

ACB Principal Public Relations Officer, Egrita Ndala, could not be reached for a comment.

